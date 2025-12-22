WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues To Be Announced As Skipper For Delhi Capitals Following Women's CWC Heroics

The Delhi Capitals are all set to name their new captain for the upcoming season in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Jemimah Rodrigues, India's hero in the Women's World Cup 2025, will be named as the new captain of the three-time finalists for the 2026 season.

During the WPL 2026 retentions, Jemimah Rodrigues was one of DC's retained cricketers ahead of the mega auction. She was their top cricketer on their five-player core side.

After the Delhi Capitals let go of Meg Lanning, there was significant anticipation about who would be the team's new captain, who could finally lead them towards victory in the WPL.

According to Cricbuzz, Jemimah will serve in the leadership for the upcoming cycle. The official announcement will be made on Tuesday, December 23.

On social media, the Delhi Capitals have also revealed that a significant announcement will be made tomorrow. With the WPL 2026 season approaching, it is expected that the franchise will announce the leadership change.

At the WPL 2026 Mega Auction in Delhi, franchise co-owner Parth Jindal offered hints about their captain by saying that they want an Indian as the team's captain, fortifying Rodrigues' promotion.

Jemimah Rodrigues Rewarded For Sensational Women's World Cup Outing

Jemimah Rodrigues is coming off a sensational performance in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. The batter played a pivotal role in the Women in Blue's maiden World Cup win.

Rodrigues' unbeaten 127 during the record chase against Australia in the semifinal helped them secure a significant win to march into the summit clash.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women went on to win the title, becoming the undisputed champions of the world.