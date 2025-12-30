India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND W vs SL W 5th T20I Match Live In India?

Team India celebrating after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka in the fourth Women's T20I match of the series | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will lock horns with Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the upcoming fifth and final T20I match of the series, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday, December 30.

The final T20I match of the series will kick off at 7 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST. The Women in Blue have already clinched the series after winning the first four games. Now, the Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be aiming to whitewash Sri Lanka after sealing a win in the final T20I match against Sri Lanka. Currently, India lead 4-0 against Sri Lanka in the five-match T20I series.

Previously, in the fourth match of the series, India clinched a 30-run win over Sri Lanka. In the fourth T20I, Smriti Mandhana was named the 'Player of the Match' following her quickfire in the first innings. Mandhana played an 80-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 166.67. She slammed 11 fours and 3 sixes during her time on the crease.

Advertisement

As of now, Shafali Verma is the current highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20I series. Shafali scored 236 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 185.83 and an average of 118.00. On the other hand, young Indian spinner, Vaishnavi Sharma, is the joint highest-wicket taker in the series with four wickets from four matches.

Advertisement

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match will be played on Tuesday, December 30.

What time will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match get underway?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match will get underway at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I will take place at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kaushani Nuthyangana (WK), Malsha Shehani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimasha Madushani, Malki Madara, Shashini Gimhani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Inoka Ranaweera.