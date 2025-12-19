Updated 19 December 2025 at 23:04 IST
India Wrap Up T20I Series With 3-1 Lead; Suryakumar Yadav-led Hosts Seal 30-Run Victory Over South Africa In Ahmedabad
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, sealed the T20I series 3-1 with a dominant win over South Africa in Ahmedabad, as bowlers outclassed Proteas batters and the Men in Blue delivered a power-packed show.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India wrapped up the five-match T20I series with a thumping victory over South Africa in the final match-up in Ahmedabad. At the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium, the Men in Blue delivered a power-packed performance, keeping the Proteas under pressure in the competition.
Despite South Africa trying to pump things up with big shots, the Indian bowlers were a step ahead in the game as they did a great job in restricting the Proteas batters. The Men in Blue clinched a 30-run victory over SA and clinched a series win with a 3-1 lead.
Team India Put Up 231 Runs In 5th T20I At Ahmedabad
Team India's intent was as clear as day after being put in to bat first. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were aggressive with the bat early on as they made a smashing impact in the power-play.
Sanju put up 37 off 22, while Abhishek contributed with 34 runs off 21 balls, giving the Men in Blue a tremendous start.
Tilak Varma stepped in at number three and continued his power-packed display by smashing 73 off 42 balls, which had ten boundaries and a six.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav's lean patch persisted as he managed to put up just five runs on the scoreboard. That's when clutch Hardik Pandya stepped in and lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium with a phenomenal 25-ball 63.
Pandya effortlessly countered the South African bowlers with his clutch intent as he batted through the innings.
India lost some wickets in the final couple of overs, but Shivam Dube's last over heroics, with a boundary and a six, helped India post a commanding total of 231 for the loss of five wickets.
Men In Blue Seal 30-Run Win Over SA, Seal 3-1 Series Win
South Africa picked up a scintillating start, with Quinton de Kock putting up a 35-ball 65. Dewald Brevis also brought the intent with a 17-ball 31, putting pressure on the Indian bowlers. Reeza Hendricks fell early after scoring just 12.
Varun Chakaravarthy laid out absolute carnage with the ball, scalping four wickets in the competition and rattling the Proteas Men batters. He picked up the prized wickets of Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Donovan Ferreira and George Linde.
The middle and lower-order batters did not stand for long due to Varun's magical spell, while Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya also picked up a scalp each in the competition. Bumrah managed to bag two wickets.
South Africa was ultimately restricted to 201/8, handing India a 30-wicket victory and a 3-1 series win.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 19 December 2025 at 22:58 IST