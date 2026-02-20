Indian Leg-Spin Bowler Announces Separation From His Wife: 'I Close This Chapter With Clarity'

Rahul Chahar celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad Mayank Agarwal during their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad | Image: ANI

Indian leg-spin bowler Rahul Chahar has announced his separation from his wife, Ishani Johar. The cricketer shared the update on social media, expressing his thoughts in a humble note.

Rahul Chahar got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Ishani Johar, in 2019. The couple went on to tie the knot on March 9, 2022, in a dreamy destination beach wedding in Goa.

The Indian cricketer had tied the knot at the early age of 22, with his marriage becoming a hotly debated subject at that time. However, the couple has now officially separated.

Rahul Chahar Announces Split From His Wife

In a lengthy social media post on Instagram, Rahul Chahar exclaimed that he had entered marriage at a young age before wholly understanding himself and what he wanted to build.

Advertisement

The leg-spin bowler added that he has been navigating through courtrooms for the past 15 months, which has taught him about patience, resilience and strength. He has now formally closed that chapter of his life, but has no regrets over it.

"I entered marriage at a young age, before I fully understood myself, my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth. Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close," Rahul Chahar shared on Instagram.

Advertisement

Chahar further emphasised that some bonds exist to teach and transform, and do not last forever, and is now moving forward much wiser and with a lot of self-respect and dignity, embracing a fresh start with courage and better choices in life.

Rahul Chahar Expected To Be In Action In IPL 2026

Rahul Chahar has been an impactful performer in the T20 format, primarily in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The leg-spin bowler didn't have a flourishing international career, having one ODI match and six T20Is so far.