IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Explosive Shot During Pre-Season Practice Causes Water Pipe Rupture, Viral Video Sets Internet On Fire

IPL 2026: Cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again come under the spotlight for a unique reason.

Earlier, media reports claimed that the 14-year-old skipped his board exams to focus on the pre-season training of Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals The Show During RR Pre-Season

During training, Sooryavanshi’s explosive shot broke a water pipe at the facility. The strike was so powerful that it hit the pipe directly, causing a leakage.

The Rajasthan-based franchise shared the viral clip on their official social media handle, which gained nearly 33,000 views on X (formerly Twitter).

“Just Sooryavanshi things,” Rajasthan Royals wrote while posting the clip.

Recently, the top-order batter helped Team India win the U19 World Cup 2026 under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre. In the tournament, the 14-year-old played seven matches, scoring 439 runs at a strike rate of 169.49 and an average of 62.71. He registered one century and three fifties for the Boys in Blue.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Illustrious Stats

Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut in 2025 with the Royals, playing seven matches and scoring 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 and an average of 36.00. In T20s overall, the prodigy has played 18 matches, amassing 701 runs at a strike rate of 204.37 and an average of 41.23, including three centuries and one fifty.

In List A cricket, he has played eight matches, scoring 353 runs at a strike rate of 164.95 and an average of 44.12. Meanwhile, in first-class cricket, he has featured in eight matches (12 innings), scoring 207 runs at a strike rate of 90.00 and an average of 17.25.