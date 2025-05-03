'We Are Lacking': Indian Pacer Jaydev Unadkat Opens Up On SRH's Poor Form, Puts Blame On Inconsistent Bowling

Sunrisers Hyderabad now are all but confirmed to have been eliminated from the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad succumbed to a 38 run defeat against Gujarat Titans on 2nd May 2025. Sunrisers Hyderabad's tactic of hitting big shots and playing aggressively might have worked for them in 2024 but it has not gotten them any success in 2025 as they are currently about to join Chennai Super Kings in the list of teams that have been eliminated from the IPL.

Jaydev Unadkat's Opinion On Why SRH Is Failing In 2025

Jaydev Unadkat is a member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team and was in the playing XI when the team lost to Gujarat Titans. Following the match, Unadkat opened up on why Sunrisers Hyderabad have not found success in 2025. According to the fast bowler, SRH have struggled because of the bowling unit not performing well.

"From my experience of playing in the IPL, for a team to do well, there has to be at least three or four guys, in terms of your bowling, who have to contribute in every game. And probably this year I would say that we are lacking that when two guys are bowling well, the other three are probably not really bowling in tandem," said Jaydev Unadkat after Sunrisers Hyderabad's loss against Gujarat Titans.

Jaydev Unadkat On SRH Not Bowling Well From Both Ends

Jaydev Unadkat while further speaking after the match emphasized on the fact that Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been bowling well from both ends and that if they bowl well from one end, but not the other it creates unnecessary pressure on the other bowlers.

"Like we look at partnerships in terms of batting, I think it's the same in bowling as well. Because when you are not bowling well from both the ends, it creates unnecessary pressure on the other guy. And then the plans also change. So we have to take the blame for not being the best bowling side in the tournament," Jaydev Unadkat further added to his comments.