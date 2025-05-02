IPL 2025: Skipper Shubman Gill Left Furious, Argues With Umpire On Two Occasions During GT vs SRH Clash

IPL 2025: Tempers were seemingly high during the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash as Shubman Gill was upset with the umpires. The Titans skipper looked aggravated on two occasions, hinting that Gill was not happy with the officials' work. The GT captain looked upset by certain incidents that transpired during the match against SRH at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Shubman Gill Has An Animated Chat With Umpire Over Review

In the second innings, opener Abhishek Sharma was nailed by a yorker on leg-stump and the ball hit the pad in the 14th over. The Gujarat Titans reviewed for an LBW appeal, and the impact was umpire's call. Abhishek was safe, but he was struck on the foot and the physio had to jog in to put up some magic spray, pausing the play for a while. But at that moment, Shubman Gill was seen arguing with the umpire over some issue. Both on-field umpires had a discussion and then tried to explain to Gill about something, who did not look convinced. Even Abhishek Sharma stood up to calm him down.

Shubman Gill seemingly had a problem with the review, as it had shown only the impact and the wickets. The ball pitching was not shown, which aggravated the GT skipper's frustration. But the delivery hit the batter on his toe, which is perhaps the reason they did not check the pitching.

Shubman Gill Aggravated After Run-Out Dismissal

Another controversial moment happened in the 1st innings during the final ball of the 13th over. Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill tried to steal a single, but Harshal Patel's precision and Heinrich Klaasen's glove work hit the ball in the stumps as SRH appealed for a run-out. Upon going upstairs, the third umpire's findings revealed that the ball had made contact with the stumps. However, Klaasen's gloves were close too, and it looked like his glove knocked the bails early. After deliberate checks, it was eventually determined that Shubman Gill was indeed dismissed via a run out, as it was the ball which hit the stumps as there was deviation with the gloves.