Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Summoned For SIR Hearing In Kolkata Amid Vijay Hazare Trophy

According to reports, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's name has surfaced on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing list owing to alleged complications in his SIR forms. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process began in November 2025.

As per reports, notices were issued on January 5, 2026, from Kartjunagar School in Jadavpur, Kolkata, directing Mohammed Shami and his brother to appear before the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

However, as per ABP Ananda, Shami's family informed the election board that he won't be able to appear as he is currently in Rajkot to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Advertisement

Mohammed Shami Is In Rajkot For The Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mohammed Shami is currently representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is in Rajkot for his side's next fixture on January 6, 2026. As per reports, Mohammed Shami is scheduled to stay there till January 8, and after that, if Bengal qualifies for the next round, he will be travelling with the team on January 12.

Thus, the player will likely have an opportunity to appear for the hearing between January 9-11 as per the Election Commission sources. Notably, India Today reported, Shami's hearing has been scheduled for these dates to accommodate the player better.

Advertisement

Shami Omitted From India's ODI Squad Against New Zealand

On January 3, 2026, the BCCI Committee announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming at-home ODI series against New Zealand. Surprisingly, senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami was missing from the squad despite his brilliant performance in domestic cricket.