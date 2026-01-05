Shubman Gill Advocates For 15-Day Prep Camps Before Every Test Tour Following India’s Woes In Red-Ball Cricket: Report

India captain Shubman Gill speaks during a press conference before the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata | Image: ANI

Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has recommended that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organise 15-day Test camps for preparations ahead of any red-ball series.

The call to host such preparatory camps is coming after Team India's recent struggles in Test cricket. With the recent whitewash defeats to South Africa and New Zealand at home, calls to make improvements have significantly heightened, with fans criticising coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Despite the Men in Blue being significantly dominant in white-ball cricket, their charm in the longest format has rapidly declined ever since Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Virat Kohli announced their respective retirements.

Shubman Gill Calls For Preparatory Test Camps Before Any Red-Ball Series

Reports have claimed that Shubman Gill has voiced the need for specific preparatory camps for Test cricket. It further cited that the team's itinerary did not allow them much time to gear up for red-ball cricket. Captain Gill has called for better preparation for the team before heading to any Test series.

Advertisement

"Gill was very clear that the team needed better preparation before going into a Test series. There was an issue with the itinerary this season where the team didn't have much time to prepare. Gill recommended to the Board that it would be ideal if there were 15-day red-ball camps before a Test series," a BCCI source said to TOI.

Advertisement

The report also claimed that the BCCI held informal meetings with the team's leadership group and selectors following the losses, which is when Gill called for better preparations in Test cricket.

India To Focus On White-Ball Cricket For The Time Being

As of now, Team India does not have a red-ball assignment in place for the first half of the year. India may visit Sri Lanka for a Test tour, not nothing has been made official as of yet.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, the Men in Blue are more driven towards training for the limited-over format.

As defending champions, the onus will be on the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue to continue their unparalleled dominance they had in the tournament's previous edition. India had won the title under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.