Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj Pokes Fun At Barcelona's 4-0 Defeat To Atletico Madrid In Copa Del Rey Semi-Final

Atletico Madrid tore up the Barcelona defence with four first-half goals in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on February 13, 2026. Barcelona had an awful night, conceding four goals without reply, and their defender, Eric Garcia, was also shown a red card and will miss the Copa del Rey fixture.

The La Liga leaders found themselves trailing behind just seven minutes into the match as Eric Garcia turned to his own net to pass the ball to his goalkeeper, and Joan Garcia let it slip through his legs, resulting in an own goal. Athletico then doubled their lead in the 14th minute with a goal from Antoine Griezmann. This was followed by two more goals from Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez just before the half-time whistle.

Following Barcelona's heavy collapse, Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who is a huge Real Madrid fan, took to his social media to poke fun at the Catalan club.

Mohammed Siraj Takes A Sly Dig At Barcelona Following Copa del Rey Defeat

After the full-time whistle, Mohammed Siraj posted the match result on his Instagram Story and added three laughing emojis. With Siraj being a die-hard Real Madrid fan, it is only natural to poke fun at his club's arch rivals in the Spanish league.

Mohammed Siraj's love for Real Madrid is no secret to anyone. Notably, the cricketer was all set to travel to Spain to watch Real Madrid's clash against Real Sociedad; however, he traded his plans for national duty after a late T20 World Cup call-up came, asking Siraj to replace Harshit Rana.

Mohammed Siraj Is Representing India At The T20 World Cup