'You Guys Doing Injustice': Indian Team Management Called Out After Ruturaj Gaikwad And Mohammed Shami's Snub From IND vs NZ ODI Series

Prior to the much-awaited 2026 edition of the World T20, India will host New Zealand for eight white-ball matches. The Kiwis will play three ODIs and five T20Is against India, starting January 11, 2026. The ODI series is expected to attract a lot of eyeballs, courtesy of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return. The 'men in blue' are gradually building towards the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup, and the New Zealand ODI series will be their last fifty-over assignment prior to the 2026 edition of the World T20.

India's regular skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer both have returned to India's ODI setup. Shreyas Iyer is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Netizens React To India's Squad For New Zealand ODIs

India's squad for the New Zealand ODIs is being received with a lot of criticism. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had scored a stellar hundred in the India vs South Africa ODI series, has been overlooked for some reason, and this decision has rubbed the Indian fans in a wrong way. Ruturaj Gaikwad could've been Shreyas Iyer's backup in the India squad considering the fact that the vice-captain is subject to fitness, but he has been overlooked for the New Zealand ODIs.

The netizens have also raised questions on Mohammed Shami and his continued absence from the Indian team. Shami was last seen in action during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and since then he finds himself on the sidelines of India's ODI and T20I team.

Here's How The Netizens Reacted

India vs New Zealand ODI Fixtures

January 11, 2026: 1st ODI at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara

January 14, 2026: 2nd ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

January 18, 2026: 3rd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Fitness Scare For Hardik Pandya