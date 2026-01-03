'It's Not Politics, It Is The People of India Who Demanded': Netizens Hail BCCI's Decision Of Instructing KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally requested three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. The Kolkata Knight Riders had roped in the pacer during the IPL mini auction that was held on December 16, 2025. The BCCI also said that the Kolkata Knight Riders will be allowed to make a replacement if they release the pacer from their squad.

The Kolkata Knight Riders had picked Mustafizur for INR 9.20 crore after an intense bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the ongoing strained relations between India and Bangladesh have led to the BCCI asking KKR to release the pacer. Indian fans too have been constantly asking the franchise to prioritize national sentiments.

ALSO READ | BCCI Instructs KKR To Release Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, Replacement To Be Allowed For IPL 2026

Netizens Hail BCCI For Their Decision Of Instructing KKR To Release Mustafizur

India and Bangladesh's relations have taken a severe hit after the death of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Mymensingh last month. Apart from Dipu Chandra's death, there have been several reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

'Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement,' said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia while speaking to ANI.

Netizens have welcomed BCCI's decision of instructing the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur, and many of them believe that the franchise shouldn't have waited for the Board's mandate on the matter.

Advertisement

Here Are The Reactions

ALSO READ | Netizens React To Washington Sundar Turning Down Selfie Requests From Fans

All Eyes On Kolkata Knight Riders Team Management

With the BCCI instructing KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman, the ball is now in KKR's court. The franchise had picked Rahman and Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana to lead their pace attack.