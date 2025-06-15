'What A Great Knock': Indian Vice Captain Rishabh Pant Congratulates South Africa Batter Aiden Markram Following WTC Final Win Over Australia

The World Test Championship final recently concluded as South Africa and Australia played four days of excellent Test cricket. In the end, it was Temba Bavuma led South Africa who picked up the win in the WTC final to end their 27 year wait for an ICC Trophy. The star for South Africa was batter Aiden Markram as he scored a massive century in the fourth innings of the match to help South Africa chase down the target with ease. In the end, South Africa managed to pick up a five wicket win over Australia.

Rishabh Pant's Heartfelt Message For Aiden Markram

Following South Africa's massive win over Australia in the World Test Championship at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in England, IPL franchise LSG Captain and India's Test vice captain Rishabh Pant took to social media platform X to congratulate South Africa and Aiden Markram following the five wicket win.

“Well played, Aiden brother . I am so happy for you - what a great knock under pressure. You have made us all proud and congratulations to South Africa on lifting the WTC mace,” said Rishabh Pant in his social media post while congratulating Aiden Markram and South Africa.

South Africa Hand Pat Cummins In His First Loss In Final

South Africa with their win against Australia also broke a streak that was held by Pat Cummins. Pat Cummins as captain of Australia had not lost any final that he had played in until the WTC final against South Africa. The WTC final loss against South Africa marked the first loss in a final for Pat Cummins as a captain of Australia.

Pat Cummins took a total of 7 wickets in the World Test Championship final and was Australia's best bowler. Pat Cummins and Australia will now head to West Indies for a three match Test series.