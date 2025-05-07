'Modi Ne Bata Diya': Indians Unite In Gautam Gambhir's Comment Section, Bash Pakistan After Success Of 'Operation Sindoor'

Updated May 7th 2025, 11:34 IST
Operation Sindoor: India has hit back at Pakistan in a manner that nobody might have imagined. 'Operation Sindoor', this is a name that Pakistan and their government will never forget. With 'Operation Sindoor', India has sent a stern message to Pakistan and their habit of funding cross-border terrorism. The Indian armed forces have avenged the brutal killings of 26 unarmed civilians that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam Terror Attack, which occurred at a time when Kashmir was experiencing a tourism boost in the region.
Few days after the heinous and inhuman Pahalgam Terror Attack, it was said that the terrorists crossed over from Kishtwar and reached Baisaran via Kokernag, which led them to the tourists.
India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir had reacted strongly to the Pahalgam Terror Attack. 'Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike.', Gambhir had written on his X (previously known as Twitter). Gautam Gambhir also had to bear the repercussions as anti-India elements gave life threats to him and his family. The India Head Coach then filed an FIR to safeguard his family.
After India successfully conducted 'Operation Sindoor', Head Coach Gautam Gambhir shared a special post on X to appreciate the Indian Army. The Indian Head Coach's post attracted a lot of negative comments from the people of Pakistan, but they were given a befitting reply by the people of India.
'Operation Sindoor' has not only left Pakistan in shock but has also highlighted one of their biggest weaknesses. The joint operation carried out by the Army and the Air Force has exposed Pakistan's air defenses, which are useless. Pakistan, which does not have a way out, is busy asking for help from China and Gulf states
