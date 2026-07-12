India’s Dismal Show In Ireland, England T20Is Force BCCI To Reassess Roles Of Ryan ten Doeschate, Morne Morkel: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to reassess the future of coaching staff Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel. According to a TOI report, assistant coach Doeschate and fast-bowling coach Morkel are considering stepping down once their contracts expire after the ODI series against England.

India will face England in a three-match ODI series beginning July 14. The opener will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, followed by the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 16. Lord’s in London will host the final match on July 19.

BCCI To Discuss Ryan ten Doeschate, Morne Morkel's Future

A BCCI source told TOI that Doeschate is uncertain about continuing, citing travel demands, while Morkel is weighing his options. The board is in talks with both coaches to find a resolution.

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“Doeschate isn’t very sure of continuing with this job. He has conveyed his problems with travelling with the team throughout the year. Morkel is still weighing his options. The board is discussing the matter with the two coaches and will try to see if things can be sorted out,” BCCI source told TOI.

The report also noted that Doeschate is in discussions with an IPL franchise. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had appointed Doeschate and Morkel to his staff in 2024.

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If no solution is reached, CoE fast-bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji may be sent to Sri Lanka for the upcoming two-Test series.

ALSO READ: Team India Braces For Full Performance Review After Humiliating T20I Series Loss

BCCI Not Happy With T Dilip's Role

Meanwhile, the BCCI is reportedly unhappy with fielding coach T. Dilip’s performance, particularly after India’s poor displays in the Ireland and England T20Is.