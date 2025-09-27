INJURED Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya to Miss Asia Cup 2025 Final? Coach Provides Much-Needed Update

Asia Cup 2025: After India edged Sri Lanka in a Super Over thriller on Friday in their final Super Four game of the Asia Cup, the whispers were around the possible injuries of Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya as the two star cricketers looked in discomfort during different periods of the game. After the win, bowling coach Morne Morkel provided an update on the two cricketers. Confirming that the two cricketers struggled in the middle, Morkel said it was ‘cramps’ and nothing more. He also sounded optimistic about their chances of playing the all-important final against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

‘Both of them struggled with cramps’

“Both of them struggled with cramps during the game,” Morkel told reporters.

“Hardik will be assessed tonight and tomorrow morning, and we’ll make a call on that. But both of them were just struggling with cramps during the game. Abhishek is fine,” he added.

Hardik bowled the first over, picked up a wicket and left to never return again. And Abhishek left the park after 9.2 overs. The two cricketers leaving the ground without any particular visible cause, concerned fans.

India Play Final Before Final

Captain Suryakumar Yadav rightly put it that it ‘felt like the final’. The game went right down to the wire before India won it in the Super Over.