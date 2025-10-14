'Just Want Them To Do Their Magic': Shubman Gill Maps Out Game Plan For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In Australia ODIs

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill during a practice session on the eve of the team's match against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Shubman Gill-led Team India stamped their authority with a convincing win over West Indies in the second Test. India have whitewashed the West Indies 2-0 on home soil and have cemented their position in third place in the World Test Championship table.

Shubman Gill Outlines Plans For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Following India's Test triumph on home soil, the focus will now shift to the Australia tour, where Shubman Gill will lead the Men In Blue in the ODIs for the first time. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been included in the ODI squad, and both stalwarts are expected to feature in the ODI opener on October 19 in Perth.

After a prolonged gap of 223 days, both Rohit and Virat will appear in a competitive match for India and the newly appointed ODI captain, Shubman Gill, has outlined the plans for the star duo.

While speaking on JioHotstar after the match, “They’ve been playing for India for the past 10–15 years and winning matches for us. The experience that they bring to the table is something every captain or every team wants. And that's what we are looking forward to. We just want them to go out there and do their magic.”

India will play a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series on Australian soil. The last time India travelled to, they were thrashed 3-1 in the five-match test series under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will have another opportunity to fine-tune their skills after their Asia Cup triumph in Dubai recently.

India Tour Of Australia Complete Schedule

First ODI: October 19, Perth

Second ODI: October 23, Adelaide

Third ODI: October 25, Sydney