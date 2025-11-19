'Have Seen Enough': Ricky Ponting Fires Infamous 'Bazball' Remark, Dissects England's Ultra-Aggressive Template Ahead Of Ashes 2025

England and Australia will lock horns with each other in the upcoming 2025 edition of The Ashes. Australia are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and are the defending champions of the historic urn. England, on the other hand, have the best possible chance of winning the urn back courtesy of the template that they have been following in Test cricket.

'Bazball' is a term that pops up whenever England play Test cricket. Under Head Coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes' supervision, England have revolutionized the way in which Test cricket is perceived and played. Five Test matches in the Australian summer can be a tough assignment for any visiting team, but England will back themselves to upset the hosts.

Ricky Ponting Gives His Two Cents On Bazball

Irrespective of the results so far, England have always liked to believe that they have brought the entertainment factor back to Test cricket. In their initial years, Ben Stokes' England had managed to stun teams like India, South Africa, and New Zealand courtesy of 'Bazball', but now, everybody seems to have an answer to their ultra-aggressive ploy.

Advertisement

England recently played a 2-2 draw against Shubman Gill's young Indian side and their so-called Ashes warmup did not go as planned. England have now arrived in Australia with the hope of working the 'Bazball' magic around. Legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting, while speaking on 7NEWS, gave his verdict on Bazball and what he thinks about England's ultra-aggressive template.

"They're a side that have been together for two years building up to this. Bazball, as far as I'm concerned, and I know Brendon reasonably well, was only designed for this one series. It was all about having a group together and a style of play that can stand up and win Test matches in Australia. I do not think they will change. I have seen enough of them over the past two years," said Ponting.

Advertisement

England Look To Avoid The Horrors Of 2021