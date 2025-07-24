'INJURED' Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Manchester Test? Liam Dawson's Verdict is Bound to Break Indian Hearts

England vs India: Rishabh Pant, who picked up an injury on his right foot in the opening day of the fourth Test at Manchester, may not take further part in the Old Trafford Test. While that could be catastrophic for India, England cricketer Liam Dawson believes Pant may not take further part in the game.

‘Don’t think we’ll see him again’

“Hope he’s alright. Didn’t look great, that. Obviously, thoughts with him. He’s a big player for them. I don’t think we’ll see him again in this game,” Dawson told reporters in the post-day press-conference.

If Pant does not come out to bat on Day 2, it would be a massive blow for the Indian team, who are already trailing in the ongoing five-match series following their loss at Lord's. Pant was batting on 37 when he was hit on his right foot while trying to audaciously reverse-sweep Chris Woakes. Without a doubt, there was no need for him to do it, but again, that style of play has yielded him success. The whole of India and cricket fans from across the world would be praying for his speedy recovery.

What Sudarshan Said About Pant's Injury?

Sai Sudarshan spoke about Pant's injury and said that a proper update can be provided after a day. He also said that Pant was in pain.

“Pant was in a lot of pain definitely, but they have gone for scans. We will get to know overnight, probably get the information tomorrow,” Sudarshan said at the press conference after Day 1.