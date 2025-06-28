Injured Shimron Hetmyer Puts On A Show In MLC, Breaks Orcas' Losing Streak With A Six In Final Ball Thriller

Shimron Hetmyer did what he does best while representing the Seatle Orcas in Major League Cricket 2025, ending their losing streak in the tournament. The Guyanese cricketer aided the franchise in securing the win by chasing down a record run chase against MI New York as the game went in a final-ball thriller. Hetmyer stood tall for his side despite being injured during the action. The MLC had another thriller, with Shimron emerging as the standout among the entire lot.

Clutch Shimron Hetmyer Stands Out For Seattle Orcas In MLC

The Seattle Orcas were chasing a titanic 238-run target at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, with Nicholas Pooran smashing an unbeaten hundred while Tajinder Singh scored 95 after the top-order faltered. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was dismissed at just one run while Monank Patel scored 20.

Orcas managed to deliver a decent start, but Shimron Hetmyer emerged as the mad titan with his exhilarating knock to uplift the franchise. Hetmyer secured his half-century in just 22 balls and continued with his fierce batting approach. Seattle was struggling at 107/4, but Hetmyer's knock gave them hope.

Seatle Orcas needed nine runs in the final over and had Jasdeep Singh on strike. With Kieron Pollard bowling from the other end, Singh smartly rotated the strike to Hetmeyer, who scored two runs in the penultimate over. Six runs were needed off the final delivery, and the Guyanese cricketer sat on one knee to smash it over fine leg for a maximum.

Absolute scenes erupted after the match as the entire team ran towards Hetmyer to celebrate, as he threw his bat and helmet in the air in delight.

Hetmyer Had Earlier Lit Up IPL With His Blazing Performance

Shimron Hetmyer became the hero for the franchise and its fans as the Seattle Orcas ended their five-game losing streak to win their first match of the 2025 season.