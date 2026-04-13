Mumbai Indians Star Trent Boult Faces Intense Scrutiny Following Disappointing Show Vs RCB: 'He Is Not Picking Up Wickets'

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched an 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 20th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

RCB opener Philip Salt was named Player of the Match for his explosive 78-run knock off 36 balls, scored at a strike rate of 216.67.

Following the defeat, the Mumbai-based franchise came under severe scrutiny, particularly for its bowling attack. Trent Boult was the most expensive bowler among his teammates, conceding 50 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 12.50. The Kiwi speedster managed to claim one wicket during his spell.

Advertisement

Trent Boult Faces Heat Following Poor Form In IPL 2026

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, former cricketer Irfan Pathan criticized Boult, noting that the bowler is no longer generating the same swing. He added that the Kiwi star is struggling to pick wickets.

“Even with the new ball, Trent Boult is not getting the same swing or zip that he used to. He is not picking up wickets. Yes, the pitch is flat and it is not easy, but Trent Boult is Trent Boult, he has that ability. However, this trend has been continuing for some time now, and his numbers in the powerplay are getting worse. So improving bowling in the powerplay is crucial,” Irfan Pathan said.

Advertisement

Pathan also criticized Mumbai Indians’ spin department for failing to make a positive impact.

“Then in the spin department, there is Mayank Markande. It seemed that when he was brought in, he would make a bigger impact and bowl well, but so far nothing positive has been seen,” he added.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya Urged To Prioritise Key Problems After RCB Loss

MI To Face PBKS In Their Upcoming Match

Trent Boult has played 123 matches and 122 innings in his IPL career, taking 144 wickets at an economy rate of 8.45 and a bowling average of 26.78. In IPL 2025, Boult featured in 16 matches, claiming 22 wickets at an economy rate of 8.96.

Currently, Mumbai Indians sit in eighth place on the IPL 2026 standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.772.