Injury Concerns For Australia Ahead Of Women's ODI World Cup? Skipper Alyssa Healy Drops Massive Update on Star All-Rounder's Fitness

Alyssa Healy's Australia were at their dominant best as they defeated Harmanpreet Kaur's India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. After the completion of the three-match series, Australia will then compete in the Women's World Cup and defend their title of being world champions. Australia had defeated England in the summit clash of the 2022 ODI World Cup and they'll like to repeat their heroics again in the upcoming edition.

Alyssa Healy Addresses Ellyse Perry's Injury Concerns

Star Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Ellyse Perry had to retire hurt during the first India Women vs Australia Women game that was played in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Perry did receive some treatment, but she had to retire hurt as a precautionary measure considering the fact that the Women's World Cup is just around the corner. "She is just old, she is fine," said Australia skipper Healy when asked about Perry's injury.

With Perry out of the contest, Australia brought in Phoebe Litchfield, who ended up scoring 88 off 80 deliveries with the help of 14 fours. Litchfield scored these runs with a swift strike rate of 110.00. "Phoebe was outstanding, and everyone contributed beautifully and kept the scoring rate up," said Alyssa Healy as she praised Litchfield's knock. The Aussie youngster kept the scoreboard ticking and she was named the Player of the Match.

India had asked Australia to chase 282 runs in their quota of fifty overs. The Alyssa Healy-led side made light work of India and chased down this target in 44.1 overs.

