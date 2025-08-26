Injury Concerns Plague New Zealand Ahead Of Home Series Against Australia, England, And West Indies

Injury concerns have threatened New Zealand's home series as key Kiwi players are set to miss upcoming matches against Australia, England, and West Indies.

New Zealand To Face Australia, England, And West Indies In Home Series

The Kiwis will lock horns against Australia in a three-match T20I series. The first 20-over match of the series will be played on October 1st at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The second and third matches of the series will be played on October 3rd and 4th, at Blake Park and Bay Oval, respectively.

After concluding the series against Australia, the Kiwis will square off against England in a three-match T20I series. The first T20I match between New Zealand and England is scheduled to take place on October 18th. The second match will be played on October 3rd. The first two matches of the series will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Eden Park in Auckland will host the third and final match of the series between New Zealand and England on November 1st.

The Kiwis will later indulge in an all-format series against the West Indies, starting from New Zealand 5th. The series will begin with five-match T20Is, then ODIs, and will conclude with a three-game Test series.

Star Kiwi Players Set To Miss Upcoming Home Series

According to ICC, as quoted by ANI, New Zealand will miss Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, and Mitchell Santner in their upcoming home series.

Will O'Rourke sustained a back injury and is likely to be out of the field for the last three months. As per the scans, the fast-bowler had a stress fracture in his lower back.

Glenn Phillips will be missing the upcoming T20I series against Australia. Following this, Phillips' recovery will be re-assessed. Meanwhile, Finn Allen will be out for the next three months as he continues to recover from surgery on his foot.