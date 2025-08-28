Injury Scare For Sri Lanka Ahead Of Asia Cup, Wanindu Hasaranga Misses Out From Zimbabwe T20I Squad

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. Wanindu Hasaranga continues to recover from his hamstring injury, and ahead of the Asia Cup, it is a major setback for the island nation.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play two ODI matches starting from August 29, followed by three T20I matches, which will help them in fine-tuning their preparations for the Asia Cup, which will be played in the shortest format this year.

Hasaranga hasn't played competitive cricket since he hurt his hamstring against Bangladesh during a T20I series in July, and it leaves him in serious doubt ahead of the Asia Cup, which commences on September 9. If Hasaranga fails to make it to the Asia Cup squad, the onus will be on Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to take charge of the spin department.

A number of new faces, including 20-year-old Vishen Halambage, Nuwanidu Fernando and Kamil Mishara, have been added to the squad. All of them impressed the selectors during the SLC T20 League and will audition for the Asia Cup against Zimbabwe.

Charith Asalanka will captain both the white ball teams. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will play pivotal roles as they have proved their mettle in the T20 format, while Eshan Malinga has been excluded for his underwhelming performance post the Bangladesh series.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad For Zimbabwe Series

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Schedule