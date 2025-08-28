Injury Woes Hit Central Zone, Keeper-Batter Dhruv Jurel Rules Out Of Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final Clash

Duleep Trophy 2025: Wicketkeeper-batter and Central Zone captain Dhruv Jurel has been ruled out of their Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final clash against North East Zone on Thursday, August 28, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B in Bengaluru.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Jurel missed out on the quarter-final clash on August 28 after he complained of a groin niggle. Jurel was supposed to lead the Central Zone, but in his absence, Rajat Patidar is leading the side.

Star players like Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Yadav have also been included in the Central Zone Playing XI for their quarter-final fixture of the Duleep Trophy 2025, against North East Zone.

Abhimanyu Easwaran Misses Out On Duleep Trophy 2025 Opener For East Zone

The East Zone also faced injury woes ahead of their quarter-final match against the North Zone. East Zone skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran was ruled out of the Playing XI due to a fever. In the absence of Easwaran, Riyan Parag has been leading the East Zone in the opening fixture of the Duleep Trophy 2025.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Aims To Become First Indian Player To Take Part In The Hundred

Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran's Stats In First-Class Cricket

Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut for Team India in 2024 against Zimbabwe. In Test cricket, Jurel scored 255 runs from five matches and eight innings at an average of 36.42.

In the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, Jurel came on the field in the first inning of the fourth Test match after Rishabh Pant was retired hurt. Later, Dhruv Jurel replaced Rishabh Pant in the Playing XI for the fifth Test match at the Oval.

In first-class cricket, Jurel played 25 matches and 36 innings, amassing 1515 runs at an average of 47.37 and a strike rate of 57.86.