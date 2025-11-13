Updated 13 November 2025 at 14:54 IST
Injury Scare Hit England Ahead Of Ashes 2025! Star English Speedster Set To Undergo Scans After Sustaining Hamstring Stiffness
With days left before the Ashes 2025, a star England pacer will be undergoing a scan after sustaining a hamstring stiffness.
Ashes 2025: With just a few days left before the start of the Ashes 2025 between England and Australia, a star English speedster will be undergoing a scan after sustaining a hamstring stiffness.
The Ashes 2025 between England and Australia will kick off from Friday, November 21. Perth Stadium in Perth will host the first Test of the series. The second Test match of the series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane, from December 4. The third Test match of the series will be played from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
Australia and England will lock horns against each other in the fourth Test match of the series on December 26. Sydney Cricket Ground will host the fifth and final match of the series on January 4, 2026.
Star England Pacer Sustains Hamstring Stiffness Ahead Of Ashes 2025
Before the start of the Ashes 2025, the England Cricket Board released a statement and confirmed that star England speedster Mark Wood has been suffering from hamstring stiffness and will be undergoing a scan on Friday, November 14.
On Day 1, during England's warm-up match against England Lions in Perth, Wood suffered a hamstring stiffness, which put him in doubt for the upcoming Ashes 2025. After the injury, Mark Wood stayed off the field during the after session in the warm-up match and bowled only eight overs.
"Mark Wood is set to undergo a precautionary scan on Friday, Nov 14, after suffering hamstring stiffness during Day 1 of England's warm-up game against England Lions in Perth. The England fast bowler spent time off the field during the afternoon session, having completed eight overs with the ball. He is expected to bowl again in two days time," ECB wrote in the statement.
Mark Wood's Numbers In Tests
Earlier in February, during the Champions Trophy 2025, the England pacer suffered a knee injury and missed the prestigious ICC tournament. He also missed the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
Mark Wood made his Test debut for England in 2015 against New Zealand at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The 35-year-old played 37 Tests and 69 innings, claiming 119 wickets at an economy rate of 3.31 and an average of 30.42. He also scored 807 runs in the long format for England in 62 innings.
