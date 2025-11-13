Updated 13 November 2025 at 14:44 IST
Shubman Gill Acknowledges Ongoing Challenge Of Balancing Workload Across Formats: 'Still Trying To Figure Out'
Shubman Gill admitted he’s still learning to manage workload across formats, citing nonstop cricket since the Asia Cup. The India captain said the challenge is more mental than physical ahead of the SA Tests.
Team India Test captain Shubman Gill has acknowledged that he is figuring out a way to manage his workload across formats. The 26-year-old has been engaged in non-stop action across the globe and has featured in multiple formats.
With leadership duties being put on his shoulders, Shubman Gill has been balancing his game across formats and putting in the work.
From the Asia Cup in the UAE to the Australia white-ball series, the West Indies tour at home and now the South Africa Tests. The grind hasn't stopped for Shubman Gill.
Shubman Gill Highlights The Difficulty Managing Workload Across Formats
Shubman Gill is currently the captain of India's Test and ODI formats and was recently promoted as the vice-captain for T20Is. The 26-year-old has been playing non-stop since the Asia Cup, switching from T20Is to one-day cricket and now features in Tests at home.
The young Indian captain has been going non-stop. Captain Gill has admitted that he is still trying to figure out a way to manage his workload.
“I am still trying to figure out how to manage it. I think the workload, starting from the Asia Cup, we have been playing kind of back-to-back, travelling to different countries, switching between formats within four-five days.
“So, I am also trying to figure out what gives me the best chance to be able to perform and succeed in all those formats that I am going to play. But the challenge is definitely more mental than physical,” Shubman Gill said at the pre-match press conference.
Shubman Gill All Set For India's Next Big Challenge
Shubman Gill's next big assignment will be against the World Test Champions, South Africa. India is hosting the Proteas Men for an all-format series, beginning with a two-match Test series.
The Temba Bavuma-led SA brings a newfound challenge for the Indian side, something which Shubman Gill hasn't been up against in his captaincy tenure so far.
With the pitches in Kolkata offering proper carry, bounce and turns, expect a thrilling contest between the two Test titans as the battle heats up to bag crucial World Test Championship points.
The India-South Africa Test series kicks off from November 14 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
