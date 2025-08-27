Updated 27 August 2025 at 20:23 IST
R Ashwin Expresses Interest In Becoming First Indian Player In The Hundred Soon After IPL Retirement: Report
Ravichandran Ashwin showed interest in becoming the first Indian player to take part in The Hundred.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Hours after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin showed keen interest in joining The Hundred and continuing his career in the franchise cricket league.
According to The Telegraph, Ashwin is likely to play in The Hundred from next year's season. The report stated that the 38-year-old spinner is interested in becoming the first Indian cricketer to take part in The Hundred.
R Ashwin Announces Retirement From IPL On August 27
Earlier on Wednesday, August 27, Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official X handle and announced his retirement from the cash-rich league. While announcing from the IPL, Ashwin said that the ending will have a new start.
"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years, and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," Ashwin wrote on X.
R Ashwin's Numbers In IPL
Ashwin has played for five franchises in the IPL, which include Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rising Pune Supergiant (RSP), Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals. Ashwin played 221 matches in the T20 tournament and 217 innings, bagging 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20 and a bowling average of 30.22.
In the previous 2025 edition of the IPL, Ashwin played nine matches for the Chennai-based franchise and took seven wickets at an economy rate of 9.12. Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Ashwin was released by the Rajasthan Royals. However, the Super Kings roped in for a whopping Rs 9.75 crore.
The 38-year-old played 333 T20 matches and 329 innings, picking up 317 wickets at an economy rate of 7.11 and an average of 26.94. Apart from taking wickets, Ashwin also scored 317 runs from 329 T20 innings.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 20:23 IST