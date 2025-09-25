Updated 25 September 2025 at 19:47 IST
Injury Woes Strike Team India Ahead Of West Indies Series, KL Rahul Retires Hurt During Australia A Encounter
KL Rahul sustained an injury and had to walk off the field during India's A chase against Australia A in Lucknow.
- Cricket
Reported by: Aniket Datta
India batter KL Rahul in action during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 | Image: ANI
Just days before the start of Team India's two-match Test series against West Indies, star batter KL Rahul sustained an injury.
During the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A, KL Rahul had to walk off the field in pain on Thursday, September 25, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Just few minutes before the Stumps on Day 03, KL Rahul had to leave after suffering an injury. The star opener walked off the field with the team's physiotherapist.
During India A's second inning at the second unofficial Test, KL Rahul played a 74-run knock from 92 balls at a strike rate of 80.43.
Aniket Datta
25 September 2025