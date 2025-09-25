Varun Chakaravarthy Claims Dubai's 'Ring Of Fire' Behind India’s Persistent Catch Drops In Asia Cup 2025 Campaign

Shivam Dube celebrates after takes the catch to dismiss Tanzid Hasan during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: AP

Asia Cup 2025: Ace mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy singled out the key reason behind India's spell of dropped catches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

The Indian fielders have had a difficult time completing successful catches in the tournament. Multiple catch attempts were unsuccessful, affecting India's momentum in the game.

The issue primarily persists at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where Team India has dropped the most number of catches in the Asia Cup.

Varun Chakaravarthy Blames The Ring Of Fire For India's Persistent Catch Drops

Team India encountered numerous catching issues during their matches in Dubai, highlighting a significant flaw in their unit. The Indian fielders had dropped five to six catches in their previous encounter against Bangladesh, sparking concern among the fans about their overall performance.

Varun Chakaravarthy identified the issue at hand, saying that the team cannot make excuses on a stage where they have reached the final. The Indian spinner also claimed that the Ring of Fire effect in Dubai also causes issues with their eyesight, which makes catching difficult.

"You can't give excuses at this level. As a team, we have to definitely start catching all those because we look like we will be qualifying for the finals, and we should be taking all those catches.

"But if you ask me, the Ring of Fire is definitely a little bit; It comes into the eyesight sometimes. Yeah, it's a little bit of disturbance, and we have to get acclimatised to it," Varun Chakaravarthy said at the post-match press conference.

India Advances To The Asia Cup Final Despite Fielding Slip-Ups

Despite India's streak of catch drops in their recent match-up against Bangladesh, the Indian bowlers gained clinical breakthroughs during the play and kept the advantage within their grasp.

Indian spin wizards Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav scalped five wickets in unison, and Jasprit Bumrah also contributed with two wickets. Axar Patel and Tilak Varma also got a scalp each, and BAN were bowled out at 127.