Team India Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Women's World Cup 2025 As Pacer Arundhati Reddy Sustains Injury In Practice Match Against England

Women's World Cup 2025: With just days left before the start of the Women's World Cup 2025, Team India suffered a huge blow after fast bowler Arundhati Reddy sustained an injury during the practice match against England on Thursday, September 25.

According to ICC, Reddy sustained the injury while taking her follow-through run against England in the warm-up match in Bengaluru before the start of the Women's World Cup 2025.

Soon after Reddy sustained the injury, doctors were rushed into the field and tried to help her get off the ground. Later, a wheelchair was called to help the 28-year-old go off the field.

In the warm-up match on Thursday, September 25, Arundhati Reddy picked up one wicket in her 4-4-over spell. She gifted 34 runs in the game at an economy rate of 7.30.

It will be a major blow to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side if Arundhati Reddy is unable to become fit before the start of the upcoming ICC event. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release a statement on Reddy's injury.

Arundhati Reddy's Numbers In White-Ball Cricket

The 28-year-old speedster made her debut in the ODIs in 2024 against South Africa. Since then, Reddy has played 11 matches, taking 15 wickets at an economy rate of 5.36, and a bowling average of 32.67. In the T20Is, she played 38 matches and bagged 34 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71, and a bowling average of 27.85.

Women's WC 2025 To Start On September 30

A total of eight teams are participating in the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025. The prestigious ICC tournament is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, September 30. India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the opening fixture at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.