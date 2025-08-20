Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav And Gautam Gambhir's Big Test Begins With Asia Cup 2025, Here's India's Full Schedule Before The T20 World Cup

Asia Cup 2025: The Indian T20I team is all set to embark on a new journey, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Gautam Gambhir. The world champions of T20 cricket are gradually preparing for the blockbuster event, the T20 World Cup that will be played next year, and the Asia Cup is nothing but a dress rehearsal for it.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Asia Cup and Shubman Gill has been appointed as his deputy. India have a long schedule of T20I cricket ahead of them before they start their title defense in the World T20. India will play a total of 22 T20I games, but that will depend on their qualification for the Asia Cup finals. As of now, the 'Men in Blue', led by Shubman Gill, are guaranteed to play 18 T20I matches.

Here's A List Of India's Matches Before The World T20

India's Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

September 10, 2025: India vs United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 14, 2025: India vs Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 19, 2025: India vs Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

India vs Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 20–September 26: Three Super Four Matches (if India qualify)

Three Super Four Matches September 28, 2025: Asia Cup Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium (if India qualify)

Schedule For T20I Series Against Australia

October 29, 2025: 1st T20I at Canberra

1st T20I at Canberra October 31, 2025: 2nd T20I at Melbourne

2nd T20I at Melbourne November 2, 2025: 3rd T20I at Hobart

3rd T20I at Hobart November 6, 2025: 4th T20I at Gold Coast

4th T20I at Gold Coast November 8, 2025: 5th T20I at Brisbane

Schedule For T20I Series Against South Africa

December 9, 2025: 1st T20I at Cuttack

December 11, 2025: 2nd T20I at Mullanpur

December 14, 2025: 3rd T20I at Dharamsala

December 17, 2025: 4th T20I at Lucknow

December 19, 2025: 5th T20I at Ahmedabad

Schedule For T20I Series Against New Zealand

January 21, 2026: 1st T20I at Nagpur

1st T20I at Nagpur January 23, 2026: 2nd T20I at Raipur

2nd T20I at Raipur January 25, 2026: 3rd T20I at Guwahati

3rd T20I at Guwahati January 28, 2026: 4th T20I at Vizag

4th T20I at Vizag January 31, 2026: 5th T20I at Thiruvananthapuram

India Eye Historic Record In T20 World Cup