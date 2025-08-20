Republic World
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav And Gautam Gambhir's Big Test Begins With Asia Cup 2025, Here's India's Full Schedule Before The T20 World Cup

Updated 20 August 2025 at 14:45 IST

Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav And Gautam Gambhir's Big Test Begins With Asia Cup 2025, Here's India's Full Schedule Before The T20 World Cup

The BCCI recently unveiled India's squad for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. Shubman Gill will be Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the tournament. India start their campaign on September 10, 2025

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav
Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav | Image: AP/BCCI
Asia Cup 2025: The Indian T20I team is all set to embark on a new journey, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Gautam Gambhir. The world champions of T20 cricket are gradually preparing for the blockbuster event, the T20 World Cup that will be played next year, and the Asia Cup is nothing but a dress rehearsal for it.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Asia Cup and Shubman Gill has been appointed as his deputy. India have a long schedule of T20I cricket ahead of them before they start their title defense in the World T20. India will play a total of 22 T20I games, but that will depend on their qualification for the Asia Cup finals. As of now, the 'Men in Blue', led by Shubman Gill, are guaranteed to play 18 T20I matches.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Labelled 'Hypocrite' After Shubman Gill Replaces Axar Patel as T20 Vice-Captain For Asia Cup 2025

Here's A List Of India's Matches Before The World T20

India's Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

  • September 10, 2025: India vs United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  • September 14, 2025: India vs Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  • September 19, 2025: India vs Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  • September 20–September 26: Three Super Four Matches (if India qualify)
  • September 28, 2025: Asia Cup Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium (if India qualify)

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Intervention? How Shubman Gill Was Chosen as Vice-Captain For Asia Cup 2025 Despite Ajit Agarkar's Reluctance

Schedule For T20I Series Against Australia

  • October 29, 2025: 1st T20I at Canberra
  • October 31, 2025: 2nd T20I at Melbourne
  • November 2, 2025: 3rd T20I at Hobart
  • November 6, 2025: 4th T20I at Gold Coast
  • November 8, 2025: 5th T20I at Brisbane

Schedule For T20I Series Against South Africa

  • December 9, 2025: 1st T20I at Cuttack
  • December 11, 2025: 2nd T20I at Mullanpur
  • December 14, 2025: 3rd T20I at Dharamsala
  • December 17, 2025: 4th T20I at Lucknow
  • December 19, 2025: 5th T20I at Ahmedabad

Schedule For T20I Series Against New Zealand

  • January 21, 2026: 1st T20I at Nagpur
  • January 23, 2026: 2nd T20I at Raipur
  • January 25, 2026: 3rd T20I at Guwahati
  • January 28, 2026: 4th T20I at Vizag
  • January 31, 2026: 5th T20I at Thiruvananthapuram

India Eye Historic Record In T20 World Cup

India is only the third team after England and West Indies to win two T20 World Cups. India had defeated South Africa in 2024 to win their second World T20. If India manage to retain their title and win the marquee tournament, they will become the first team in the tournament's history to have three World Cups.

Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 14:45 IST

