Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav And Gautam Gambhir's Big Test Begins With Asia Cup 2025, Here's India's Full Schedule Before The T20 World Cup

Updated 20 August 2025 at 14:45 IST
Asia Cup 2025: The Indian T20I team is all set to embark on a new journey, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Gautam Gambhir. The world champions of T20 cricket are gradually preparing for the blockbuster event, the T20 World Cup that will be played next year, and the Asia Cup is nothing but a dress rehearsal for it.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Asia Cup and Shubman Gill has been appointed as his deputy. India have a long schedule of T20I cricket ahead of them before they start their title defense in the World T20. India will play a total of 22 T20I games, but that will depend on their qualification for the Asia Cup finals. As of now, the 'Men in Blue', led by Shubman Gill, are guaranteed to play 18 T20I matches.
ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Labelled 'Hypocrite' After Shubman Gill Replaces Axar Patel as T20 Vice-Captain For Asia Cup 2025
ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Intervention? How Shubman Gill Was Chosen as Vice-Captain For Asia Cup 2025 Despite Ajit Agarkar's Reluctance
India is only the third team after England and West Indies to win two T20 World Cups. India had defeated South Africa in 2024 to win their second World T20. If India manage to retain their title and win the marquee tournament, they will become the first team in the tournament's history to have three World Cups.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 14:45 IST