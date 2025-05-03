RCB vs CSK: Absolute Drama At The Chinnaswamy! Umpire Declines Dewald Brevis' Appeal To Review Wicket, DRS Fuels Controversy

An enormous controversy erupted during the RCB vs CSK clash when Dewald Brevis' appeal to review his dismissal was denied by the on-field umpire. The dismissal looked away from the wickets from afar, and Brevis chose to get it reviewed after having a chat with teammate Ravindra Jadeja. However, the umpires did not allow it as they said the time had run out, even though the time4r never showed up.

Dewald Brevis' Review Appeal Denied, Umpire Asks Him To Walk Off

The moment happened in the 3rd ball of the 17th over when Dewald Brevis came in to bat. The game was at a critical juncture, as Ayush Mhatre was dismissed at 94, six runs short of his maiden IPL century. Lungi Ngidi delivered a full toss towards the middle and leg, and Brevis missed the ball. The delivery hit him in the pads, and as they took a run, RCB appealed strongly, and the umpire raised his finger.

Dewald Brevis had a chat with Ravindra Jadeja and eventually went upstairs for a review, but the umpires disallowed it, as they told him the time had run out. However, the timer didn't show up on the screens. Jadeja and Dewald looked upset, and both of them had an animated chat with the umpires. Eventually, Brevis had to walk back after umpire Nitin Menon told him to do so, and he looked agitated as the RCB fans cheered in euphoria.

RCB Steals A Win Off CSK's Hands, Solidify Playoff Hopes

After Dewald Brevis' dismissal, the DRS showed up, and the wickets were missing. Had the review been allowed, Brevis could have been deemed not out, and the Chennai Super Kings still had a chance to turn the game in their favour.