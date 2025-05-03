IPL 2025: RCB Reclaim Top Spot, Defeat CSK In Nail-Biting Encounter To Move Inch Closer To Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by two runs to move closer to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The win leaves RCB at the top of the table with 16 points while CSK remain at the bottom of the table with four points.

RCB Rode On Romario Shepherd Masterclass

Riding on a late Romario Shepherd onslaught, RCB crossed the 200 runs hurdle and posted 213 runs on the board. The West Indian hit a 14 ball 50, the quickest in IPL 2025, to announce his arrival. Earlier, Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell set up the base with a 97 run partnership. Virat brought up his 10th fifty against CSK and now has scored the most runs against the five-time IPL champions.

RCB failed to gain much momentum in the middle overs and managed to add jut 33 runs from 12 to 16 overs. But Shepherd had some other plans. Rajat Patidar's team thrashed 54 runs in the last two overs and Shepherd alone scored 52 of them.

CSK Sensation Ayush Mhatre Impressed Again

Ayush Mhatre missed his maiden IPL century by a whisker. The 17 year old smoked 94 runs in 48 balls to keep CSK in the match. He hit 9 fours and five massive sixes to further stamp his authority. Ravindra Jadeja too gave very good account of himself and remained not out on 77. The left handed allrounder was at his vintage best and smashed eight fours and two sixes.