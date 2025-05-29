Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer: Poster Boys Of Indian Cricket Clash With Each Other As PBKS Lock Horns With RCB In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face each other in the Qualifier 1 of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB and PBKS have been two of the strongest teams in the tournament, and they have finished in the top two. The winner of Qualifier one will go straight into the finals, which gives them an enhanced chance of winning the trophy.

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer: The Battle Of Stellar Statistics

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, two poster boys of Indian cricket who recently won the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year in March, will now face each other to seal a berth for their teams in the upcoming summit clash of IPL 2025. Virat and Iyer, who have been in some impeccable touch in white-ball games, have been scoring plenty of runs for their franchises this season.

Virat Kohli has lived up to his reputation of being the 'Chasemaster', and his performances in IPL 2025 are proof of it. 342 runs in 6 innings at an average of 114; this is how Virat Kohli has performed in chases this year.Kohli has also scored 1104 runs in 14 innings against Punjab, which also includes one century at a strike rate of 133.49.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has been scoring at 148.38 in the powerplay, 164.57 in the middle overs, and 216.12 in the death overs. The PBKS captain is having one of his biggest seasons, and there is no better way to round it off by winning the IPL title.

Punjab Kings And Royal Challengers Bengaluru Battle For Supremacy