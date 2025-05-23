IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH: Know Why Jitesh Sharma, Not Rajat Patidar, Will Lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru During Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Friday, May 23rd.

During the toss, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma shocked the Bengaluru fans as he came up to lead the RCB against the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Here's Why Jitesh Sharma Is Leading RCB Instead Of Rajat Patidar

While speaking at the toss, RCB stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma did not reveal why Rajat Patidar was not named in the playing eleven. However, Jitesh confirmed that Patidar will be the impact player for the RCB in the second inning, which indicates that the 31-year-old is yet to fully recover from his finger injury.

The RCB stand-in captain also added that the franchise is looking to enter the Playoffs by being at the top of the standings.

"We have raised our bar and we are looking to top the table. We are not complacent. We want to play the playoffs on top. The ways the seniors have handled the juniors have created a good atmosphere and cricketing culture. RCB always enjoy their cricket. We want to win every game. Rajat is the impact player. Mayank is going to replace Padikkal," Jitesh Sharma said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier at the pre-match press conference, RCB head coach Andy Flower confirmed that Rajat Patidar has fully recovered from his injury that he sustained during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3rd.

RCB Hold Second Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold the second position on the IPL 2025 standings with 17 points and have a net run rate of +0.482.

RCB have shown consistency in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. The Bengaluru-based franchise have clinched eight wins and conceded just three defeats after playing 12 matches in the 2025 edition of the IPL.