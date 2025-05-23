IPL 2025 - Ex-Cricketer Predicts Big For Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead Of Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash: 'It Will Be A Good Contest'

Updated May 23rd 2025, 19:07 IST
IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Friday, May 23rd.
Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru displayed a stupendous performance in the ongoing season. RCB hold the second position on the IPL 2025 standings with 17 points and have a net run rate of +0.482.
In their previous five matches, the Royal Challengers have clinched four wins. However, RCB are coming into this game after their previous fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders was called off due to heavy rain.
RCB have sealed eight matches and suffered just three defeats after playing 12 matches.
Ahead of the match between RCB and SRH, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra asked the fans not to expect a high-scoring game on May 23rd.
He added that the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will become a problem for the RCB since it's a big ground, not like the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The former cricketer further added that the Bengaluru-based franchise will have an advantage in the game since Virat Kohli plays for them.
“Don’t expect a high-scoring game – Ekana won’t allow it. It’s a big ground, not Chinnaswamy. But it’ll still be a good contest. Don’t count out SRH. That said, the dice is loaded in favor of the team Virat Kohli plays for,” Aakash Chopra said on JioHotstar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already qualified for the IPL 2025 Playoffs. Now the franchise is looking to occupy the top of the IPL 2025 standings.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad stand in the eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with nine points and have a net run rate of -1.005. The Hyderabad-based franchise sealed four wins and conceded seven defeats after playing 12 matches so far in the ongoing season.
