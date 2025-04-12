Abhishek Sharma Wreaks Carnage As SRH Record The 2nd Highest Successful Run Chase, Defeat PBKS By 8 Wickets

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have set a benchmark after recording the second-highest successful run chase in the history of the IPL against a team that sits on the top of the list. The Pat Cummins-led side defeated the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings by eight wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma Goes In A Rampage, Head Also Goes Bonkers as As SRH Secure Record Win Over PBKS

All hell broke loose as the Sunrisers Hyderabad came out to bat in the second innings. Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma showcased what they are truly built of after encountering a lean patch for a while. 'Travishek' went bonkers as they smacked fours and sixes all over the park. Head was eventually dismissed at 66 off 39. Abhishek Sharma stood like a tank and made history after scoring the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history. Heinrich Klaasen gave proper assistance to Abhishek as he continued his onslaught with the bat. Sharma was eventually dismissed at 141, surpassing Quinton de Kock's numbers to become the third-highest scorer in the history of IPL after scoring 141 off 55 balls.

Klaasen and Ishan Kishan carried the team after Sharma's dismissal and the South African carried the team towards a win. It was a night to forget for the Punjab Kings, especially Shreyas Iyer as he had been on the losing end during the highest-ever run chase.

Punjab Kings Pulled Off A Strong Effort vs SRH

Shreyas Iyer pulled off a formidable knock and received proper backing from his teammates as Punjab Kings batted first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Iyer delivered a captain's knock with a 36-ball 82, which included six boundaries and the same number of sixes. Sharma had a strike rate of 227.77 and stood firm before losing his wicket. Opener Priyansh Arya contributed well with a 13-ball 36, and Prabhsimran Singh pulled off a firm effort by scoring 42 off 23 balls. Nehal Wadhera also stood out with a decent knock of 27, while Marcus Stoinis handled things towards the end with an unbeaten 34. Punjab's solid effort helped them reach 245 runs on the scoreboard.