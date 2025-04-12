SRH Star Abhishek Sharma Runs Riot Against Punjab Kings, Smashes Maiden IPL Century Off 40 Balls

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma showcased a stunning performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025, on Saturday, April 12th. The 24-year-old batter ran riot at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as he slammed his maiden IPL century off 40 balls.

Abhishek etched his name on the record books with the fiery knock and became the third-fastest Indian to slam a hundred in the extravagant cash-rich tournament after former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and uncapped batter Priyansh Arya.

Abhishek Sharma Becomes Top Indian Scorer In IPL History

The young talisman batter also became the top Indian scorer in the history of the IPL by breaking KL Rahul 's landmark of 132 runs. He also became the third top run-scorer overall in the IPL, after Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum.

Abhishek Sharma played a 141-run knock from just 55 balls at a strike rate of 256.36 on Saturday, April 12th. The youngster hammered 14 fours and 10 sixes during his time on the crease. In the 17th over, during the run chase, Abhishek's knock came to an end after Arshdeep Singh removed him.

Abhishek has played 69 IPL matches as of now and scored 1569 runs at a strike rate of 159.78. In the 2025 edition, he has played six games, scoring 192 runs at a strike rate of 202.11 and an average of 32.00.

Summarizing The Match Between SRH And PBKS

Ahead of the match, Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the visitors' decision didn't go in their favour as they struggled in the second inning.

Punjab Kings displayed a stunning performance in the first inning. With the help of Shreyas Iyer (82) and Prabhsimran Singh (42), Punjab was propelled to 254/6 in the first inning.

Harshal Patel led the Sunrisers' bowling attack in the first inning with a four-wicket haul in his four-over spell. Harshal gave away 42 runs at an economy rate of 10.50.