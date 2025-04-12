IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Reflects On Rahul Dravid's Influence In Rajasthan Royals: 'We Are Definitely In The Right Hands'

Rajasthan Royals haven't had the greatest start to IPL 2025. Sanju Samson didn't captain RR in the first three matches and Riyan Parag filled in his absence.

Rajasthan Royals Have Had A Tough Outing In IPL 2025

Rajasthan are currently 7th in the IPL points table with four points and will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. Just when everyone thought Rajasthan are back on track, a massive defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans jolted their plans.

Samson led Rajasthan to the IPL playoff last season but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2. Hopes were pretty high this season, but things haven't really panned out in their favour.

Sanju Samson Reveals His Plans For IPL 2025

Rajasthan have a number of proven match winners at their disposal, with the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. But Sanju insisted he can't play the same game for his IPL team the way he plays for India. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “But as you said my role definitely has changed. It definitely changes in every team you play. When I play for the India team we are batting deep and we are expected to go hard from ball one, but here our team combination is such where we need to actually play a different kind of role.”

He also heaped praises on Dravid, citing that the former Indian cricket coach has been a brilliant fit for the franchise since he came in.

"I think I am experienced enough to do that as well. And I think I am also experienced enough to take care of a young unit also. So I think we are definitely in the right hands with Rahul sir being there."