IPL 2025's Tough Schedule Likely To Dent IND's Team Composition For ENG Series? Big Concern In Focus After RR vs GT Clash

Rohit Sharma and co. will travel to England for a five-match Test series after the culmination of IPL 2025. The IND vs ENG series also marks the start of India's World Test Championship 2027 campaign. India did win the Champions Trophy earlier this year, but it does not diminish the fact that their performances in the longest format haven't been any good, and as a unit, they looked clueless against Pat Cummins' Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this year.

Shubman Gill Admits Having Back Spasm

The IPL is a very tough league, and there are no questions about that. A league that goes on for almost sixty-odd days in the summers, with a lot of traveling, does take a toll on the players, and it seems that the after-effects have started to show.

Fans were completely shocked when Shubman Gill chose to sit out while Gujarat were defending 209 runs against the Rajasthan Royals in game number 47 of IPL 2025. His deputy Rashid Khan captained the side, but a Vaibhav Suryavanshi masterclass took the game away from the IPL Champions of 2022.

After the match, Gill admitted that he had a back spasm and the coaches did not want to take any chances, considering the fact that half of the tournament is still left. "Felt a little back spasm in my back, and we have a game a couple of days after this, so the physio didn't want to take a chance. What happened in the previous match, win or lose, we take one game as it is. The next match is at Ahmedabad; we have had a good run there, so hopefully, we'll be able to continue that," said Gill.

The Gujarat Titans skipper is an important member of the Indian team and he basts at number three in the Test format. The GT captain will have to be extremely careful in managing his body through the IPL and avoid any serious injury so that he doesn't miss the England series.

India Hope To Start WTC 2027 On Positive Note

India was guaranteed a spot in the World Test Championship 2025 finals, but their 3-0 home Test series loss against New Zealand and 3-1 away series loss against Australia "Down Under" ended their dream of playing the final for the third consecutive time.