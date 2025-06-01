IPL 2025: Advantage Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2? The Historical Stat That Favours Hardik Pandya & Co. vs Punjab Kings

The team who will join Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final will be determined in Qualifier 2 when the Punjab Kings take on the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1).

Both teams come into the game with contrasting form, such is the nature of the IPL 2025 playoffs format. MI come in off the back of a big win over the Gujarat Titans whereas PBKS are in the match because they lost Qualifier 1 to RCB.

And while having to play the extra match can more often than not be a bad thing, it is safe to say that MI have historically never seen this as a problem. And that is something PBKS need to be worried about.

MI & Qualifier 2 - A Match Made in Heaven

On two seperate occasions, Mumbai have had to play in Qualifier 2 in order to make it to the final. And on both occasions, they have actually gone on to lift the trophy.

In the playoffs for the 2015 season, MI lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 and then beat CSK in the final.

In 2017, MI again took the long route as they lost to Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1, beat KKR in Qualifier 2 and then beat RPSG in the final by a thrilling margin of 1 run.

PBKS, it is worth noting, also have a 100% record in Qualifier 2 - they won the game in 2014 to make their one and only final so far. However, they lost out to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Can MI End 5-year Drought?

MI were the beacon of consistency as far as title wins go ever since they lifted their first title in 2013. They won subsequent titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

However, they have now gone 5 years without winning a title which is their longest drought since they become trophy winners.