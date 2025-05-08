IPL 2025: After PBKS vs DC Match Abandoned in Dharamsala, BCCI to Arrange Special Train to Evacuate Players

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match at Dharamsala was called off. | Image: BCCI/JioHotstar

There was plenty of scrutiny over the IPL 2025 match between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals due to the aftermath of Operation Sindoor 2.0 on Thursday (May 8).

The match was to take place in Dharamsala, which was in itself problematic given the city's airport had been shut down.

This led to the relocation of the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on May 11 to Ahmedabad, but the PBKS vs DC match went ahead as usual.

However, the match was called off with only 10.1 overs of the first innings played, mainly due to security concerns.

Players to Be Evacuated From Dharamsala

And now it is being learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be making special arrangements to get the players, support staff and even the broadcast crew to safety.

"We are organising a special train from Una which is not far from Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The move highlights the rising tensions around India-Pakistan relations, which hit an all-time low after the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam.

Questions Over IPL's Future

The fact that a match was cancelled mid-way with such short notice also served to highlight the fact that the remaining IPL fixtures may not even happen.

Indeed, Shukla said that a call on the tournament of the future will be made but not as of now.

"We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was quoted as saying by TOI.