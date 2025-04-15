Ahead Of His Much-Awaited Clash Against Kolkata, Ex-KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer Felicitated By ICC

Star Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will lead the Punjab Kings in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15th.

Ahead of his match-anticipated clash against the Knight Riders, the former KKR captain was felicitated by the International Cricket Council (ICC), on April 15th.

Shreyas Iyer Awarded By ICC For His Performance At CT 2025

Shreyas Iyer was named the ‘Player of the Month award for March 2025’ by ICC, following his stupendous performance in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025.

Shreyas Iyer showcased a stunning performance in the Champions Trophy 2025. He was the highest Indian run-scorer in the tournament with 243 runs. The 30-year-old played a strike rate of 79.41. He slammed 16 fours and 5 sixes in the 15-match tournament. Overall, he was the second-highest run-getter, just after New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra.

The former KKR skipper played a key role in the Men in Blue's middle order at the Champions Trophy 2025. He has saved Team India on plenty of occasions by playing a solidifying knock at a time when they have lost early wickets.

Shreyas Iyer's Stats With Team India

Iyer made his India debut in the T20I format against New Zealand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He played 51 T20I matches, scoring 1104 runs at a strike rate of 136.13 and an average of 30.67.

In the Test format, the middle-order batter made his debut in the long format on November 25, 2021, against New Zealand. He scored 811 runs in his 14 long-format matches at a strike rate of 63.02 and an average of 36.86.