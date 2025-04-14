Axar Patel Pays Heavy Price For Delhi Capitals' First Defeat Of IPL 2025, Joins Unwanted List Featuring Hardik Pandya

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals' undefeated streak has now been ended by the Mumbai Indians. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians, who were staring at yet another defeat in their ongoing campaign, were rescued by the heroics of Karn Sharma. Interestingly, Karn was introduced as an impact sub, and he helped his team silence the Delhi crowd. Sharma demonstrated top-notch skills and took 3 wickets in his quota of 4 overs. This was Mumbai Indians' second victory of the season.

Delhi Capitals looked like chasing down Mumbai Indians' 205 courtesy of Karun Nair and Abhishek Porel's heroics. Upon his IPL return, Nair scored a total of 89 runs from 40 deliveries. The Karnataka-based batsman hit 12 fours and 5 sixes and scored at a strike rate of 222.50. Delhi is currently at the second spot on the IPL 2025 points table with eight points from their last five games.

Axar Patel Breaches Code Of Conduct

The IPL and slow over rate - this has become a classic love story. Prior to the start of IPL 2025, it was decided that the captains won't be banned for slower over rates, as compared to the strict norm last year. Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant have been penalized in the past for failing to maintain the list. Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has now joined the list, as he was fined a hefty amount of Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash.

"Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 29 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. As this was his team's first offense of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offenses, Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," said a release issued by the BCCI.

Delhi Capitals To Lock Horns With Rajasthan Royals Next