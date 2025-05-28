IPL 2025: Ahead Of PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Clash In Mullanpur, Punjab Police Stays On High Alert - Report

RCB's Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2025 clash | Image: ANI

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier 1 clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Thursday, May 29th.

Punjab Kings finished at the top of the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.372. The Kings have clinched nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 matches.

RCB's Win Over LSG Helped Them To Qualify For Qualifier 1

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers have confirmed their spot in Qualifier 1 following the win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27th. The Bengaluru-based franchise hold the second position on the standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.301.

Both the franchises are coming into Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur with a win. In their last game, Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Meanwhile, RCB are proceeding to the IPL 2025 Playoffs with a six-wicket triumph over the Super Giants.

Mullanpur will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator of the IPL 2025. Before the start of the IPL 2025 Playoffs, the Punjab Police are on high alert for the smooth conduct of the matches, according to PTI.

Punjab Police Tightens Security Ahead Of IPL 2025 Playoffs In Mullanpur

The Special DGP (Law and Order) of the Punjab Police, Arpit Shukla, said that they have arranged extensive security around the stadium so that the match can take place without any security concerns.

"There are two very important matches at Mullanpur stadium tomorrow and day after tomorrow. There is a qualifier and an eliminator. People are coming from all corners of India. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people," Arpit Shukla, Special DGP (Law and Order), Punjab, said as quoted by PTI.

Arpit Shukla added that 65 Gazetted officers and more than 2,500 are deployed in Mullanpur.

"We have arranged for extensive security around the stadium and its periphery. Today, there is a review of it. Our police force is deployed around 65 Gazetted officers and more than 2,500 is deployed," he added.