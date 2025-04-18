IPL 2025: Amid Poor Form, Gujarat Titans Bet Big On Rashid Khan: 'Hopefully He Gets His Confidence Back'

Gujarat Titans have started well in the IPL 2025. Shubman Gill's side is sitting comfortably in the second position with eight points.

Rashid Khan's Struggle Has Been Evident

Despite Gujarat's consistent display, Rashid Khan's performance has been a massive concern. The Afghanistan spinner has been far from impressive this season. He was retained by GT and has played every game in IPL 2025 so far. But the productivity has been below par as he has just picked up four wickets at an average of 53.75 in 22 overs.

Reason Behind Rashid Khan's Struggle Revealed

Ahead of the Delhi Capitals game, GT assistant coach decoded Rashid's struggles in the ongoing season. Aashish Kapoor revealed the leg spinner will be back to his form very soon and has had his fair share of problems due to a back issue.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "As cricketers whether it is a batsman or a bowler, over a period of time when you're doing well, you get into certain bad habits whether its batting or bowling, with your basics," Kapoor said. "And with Rashid I think it was his back which was hurting him last year where he had to do a surgery. Sometimes when you are in so much pain and you're still playing matches, you tend to do something with your action so that your pain is less.

"I think there have been a few things that we spoke this year after two-three games where he needs to make a few adjustments to his front hand which was rather closed. It should be facing the batsman when he's bowling. So he's doing that now. And he's bowling better lengths in the last one or two games. Hopefully he gets his confidence back, gets a few wickets and he'll be the old Rashid Khan again."