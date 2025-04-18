IPL 2025: What Would Happen If The RCB vs PBKS Clash At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Gets Washed Out? Check Out All Possibilities

Covers seen on the pitch as rain delays the start of the 34th IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, | Image: ANI Photo

The IPL 2025 season has encountered its first delay of the tournament. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings clash is yet to start, as rain showers have taken over Bengaluru, causing a delay in the game's proceedings. With time, the rain has got heavier and the chances of a full 40-over game are getting narrower. While there is still hope due to the stadium's exceptional drainage system, everything now depends on Bengaluru's weather forecast. Check out all the possibilities if rain plays spoilsport.

What Happens If An IPL Match Is Delayed? Check Possibilities

The IPL Playing conditions have a certain cut-off time, which states that any group-stage match must end by a maximum of 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled finish time. The extra time is usually offered when the match encounters a delay due to rain, poor lighting conditions or other certain factors. As a result, the time-outs and breaks in between innings get curtailed as well. 09:16 PM IST is the final time for the toss, and the overs would start reducing accordingly

Given the situation at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the cut-off time for the toss has been kept at 10:41 PM IST, with 10:56 PM IST being the start of play. The overs will be curtailed to at least five overs of play in Bengaluru.

RCB vs PBKS Action Gets Delayed: What Happens If Play Is Abandoned?

In case the match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings gets abandoned without a ball being bowled, the match will be declared as a 'No Result'. Both teams would get a point each. At this stage, both teams are in the top zone of the IPL 2025 Points Table, with Bengaluru being at number three while Punjab is at the number four spot.