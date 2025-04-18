IPL 2025: PBKS Opt To Bowl Against RCB In Rain-Curtailed Match at Bengaluru, Marcus Stoinis Replaces Glenn Maxwell

The Punjab Kings have won the toss and skipper Shreyas Iyer has elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Kings have two changes, as Marcus Stoinis will come in for Maxwell, and Harpreet Brar is also in the Playing XI. No changes have been announced by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar.

Punjab Kings Win Toss, Shreyas Iyer Elects To Bowl First Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first, saying that it was always their plan. He added that it is a rain-curtailed match-up and that the overs have been reduced. Additionally, Iyer emphasised that the Chinnaswamy Tracks are always good for a chase.

"We will bowl first. It's a good ground to chase, and it's a rain-interrupted game; overs have been reduced, will have a fair idea of how the wicket will play, and that was always the plan," Shreyas Iyer said during the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

After losing the toss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar focused on the need to adapt to the conditions. He also expressed the desire to put off a good total in the allotted overs after the rain interruption, causing a delay in the start of the amtch.

“We have to be smart in adapting to the conditions, we'll try our best. A bit sticky, but the surface looks hard, we will put up a good total on the board,” Rajat Patidar said.

Check Out The Updated Overs, PowerPlay, And How Many Bowlers Get How Many Overs

The toss happened at 09:30 PM IST, and the first ball will be delivered at 09:45 PM IST. Each side would receive 14 overs, and the batting powerplay will be of four overs.