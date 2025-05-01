Arshdeep Singh Shares Heartwarming Moment With His Family Members During PBKS vs CSK Clash, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have been performing very strongly in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Punjab are in the second spot on the IPL 2025 points table, and they look like firm favorites to qualify for the playoffs. Punjab haven't been able to qualify for the playoffs since 2014, but this time around, they might put an end to their drought.

Punjab currently have 13 points from 10 games in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Punjab still have four games to play, and if they manage to win three out of them, they will end up qualifying in the top two. Before the start of the IPL, Punjab Head Coach Ricky Ponting had said that he wanted to do something special with the Punjab Kings, and at this point in time, it looks as if he was right.

Arshdeep Singh Clicks Selfie With Family Members During CSK vs. PBKS Clash

Arshdeep Singh has been a very important member in the Punjab Kings setup, and he has been delivering constantly for them. Arshdeep was clinical in the match against the Chennai Super Kings, as he conceded 25 runs and took 2 wickets from 3.2 overs.

The star Punjab pacer claimed the wickets of Shaik Rasheed and all-rounder Shivam Dube. Punjab Kings recently posted a video on their social media platform, which has now gone viral. The video showcases Arshdeep meeting his family members during the PBKS vs. CSK clash. Arshdeep's family members, who were in the stand, also clicked a selfie with the pacer while he was still warming up.

Punjab To Lock Horns With Delhi Next